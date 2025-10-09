Kingswood Group launches ‘impactful’ new name and rebrand

Gemma Todd of Impact HR Consulting.

A HR and recruitment consultancy in Leicester has unveiled a new name and logo, marking the start of a new era following recent acquisitions.

Kingswood Group, which was established in 2018, will now be known as Impact HR Consulting Limited.

The company will remain based in Leicester but operate across the whole of the UK, following acquisitions of smaller HR firms in Essex and Leeds.

Gemma Todd of Impact HR Consulting said: “Over the past two years, we have grown significantly, acquiring several respected HR consultancies and expanding the range of services we provide. We believe the Impact HR brand better reflects who we are today, the expertise we’ve developed, and our intention for the future - to make a real impact when supporting our clients.”

A new website has been launched as part of the rebrand.

Looking to the future, Impact HR Consulting is building a larger team, with a recruitment drive currently underway, and the company will continue to work with Kingswood Group’s current clients and suppliers.

Through the recent acquisitions and experienced new recruits, Impact HR Consulting is also further expanding its service offering to include specialist HR projects, HR audits and assessments, training, performance management, as well as health and safety support for SMEs.

Gemma adds: “As a business, we have evolved as we have grown and needed a new name and brand that is more aligned to us and what we can offer to our clients.

“We are proud to launch Impact HR Consulting which brings all of our businesses together under one impactful brand.”

For more information on Impact HR, visit https://impacthr.co.uk.