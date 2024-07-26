Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled completes a successful 54th year
The Kimberley House Group are based at Witham Villa Equestrian Centre in Broughton Astley and the RDA Committee are very grateful to Verity Saul and her staff there for allowing the use of their indoor school and hiring the horses and ponies.
Up to 15 children and young people attend weekly, learning to ride and some basic horse care. They are aged between 10 and 19 years and attend either Ash Field Academy in Leicester, a school for pupils who have a range of disabilities which can be combined with one or more needs of a sensory, communication, learning, medical or behavioural nature or Fusion Academy in Barwell for young people with autism and/or communication and interaction needs who do not have a learning disability.
All 15 members have taken part recently in 2 competitions. 10 young people took part in a Special Olympics event held at the Scropton RDA Centre, near Derby, completing a dressage test and a Working Trials course. Recently the other young people attended a Countryside Challenge RDA regional competition at Belvoir Vale, all successfully completing the course and answering questions about horses and their care.
Sarah Smith Chair of Kimberley House RDA said " It has been a great year seeing both the group itself develop and the riders knowledge and confidence increase. I am really pleased how all the new volunteers are getting involved and the team is gelling really well.
