Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled completes a successful 54th year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kimberley House Riding for the Disabled (RDA) has expanded this year to offer a second riding session for young people from Fusion Academy in Barwell. The group have also continued their work with Ash Field Academy in Leicester. The volunteer team has expanded too, to 26 people who give freely of their time on a Thursday during the school terms.

The Kimberley House Group are based at Witham Villa Equestrian Centre in Broughton Astley and the RDA Committee are very grateful to Verity Saul and her staff there for allowing the use of their indoor school and hiring the horses and ponies.

Up to 15 children and young people attend weekly, learning to ride and some basic horse care. They are aged between 10 and 19 years and attend either Ash Field Academy in Leicester, a school for pupils who have a range of disabilities which can be combined with one or more needs of a sensory, communication, learning, medical or behavioural nature or Fusion Academy in Barwell for young people with autism and/or communication and interaction needs who do not have a learning disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 15 members have taken part recently in 2 competitions. 10 young people took part in a Special Olympics event held at the Scropton RDA Centre, near Derby, completing a dressage test and a Working Trials course. Recently the other young people attended a Countryside Challenge RDA regional competition at Belvoir Vale, all successfully completing the course and answering questions about horses and their care.

1 Volunteers and Competitors RDA Regional Competition June 2024