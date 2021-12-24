Kibworth bookshop raises over £2,200 to give new books to poorly children being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary over Christmas

Kibworth Books’ children’s specialist bookseller Kirsty Woods

An award-winning bookshop in Kibworth has raised over £2,200 to give new books to poorly children being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary over Christmas.

The fundraising mission to help inspire young patients at the LRI is being powered by Kibworth Beauchamp-based Kibworth Books.

The shop set out to raise enough money to give a book to every child in the 130 beds on the wards – and back the hospital’s Christmas gifting campaign run by the University Hospitals of Leicester’s Specialist Play Team.

And so far they have generated an impressive £2,247.60.

As a result every child on the wards will receive a Christmas gift.

And it will allow the bookshop to continue supporting the UHL Play Team into the New Year.

Kibworth Books has pledged to run the fundraising effort for 12 months from the launch.

Sally Shepherd, Lead Play Co-Ordinator for the UHL Play Team, said: “On behalf of the patients, families and staff at Leicester Children’s Hospital we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Kibworth books for their wonderful contribution of books that will be given to the children and young people over the Christmas period.

“During the pandemic we have encouraged our patients to rediscover the benefits and the enjoyment that books can bring to all ages,” said Sally.

“And we send our sincere appreciation for thinking of us and for helping us to make Christmas so special for our patients.”

The campaign has been organised by Kibworth Books’ children’s specialist bookseller Kirsty Woods after she had three hospital stays with two of her children.

Reflecting on her longest stay of nine days with her baby daughter, Edie, Kirsty said: “It was an understandably difficult and anxious time.

“But it was made all the more bearable - not just by the exceptional care - but by visits from the play specialist team who supplied books to keep Edie entertained whilst she steadily recovered.

“Having someone pop by to see us, with smiles, words of encouragement, and a book to engage Edie with made a world of difference.

“Needless to say, Edie loved the books.

“I felt so grateful for the support of all staff at the hospital that I really wanted to find a way to say thank you,” said Kirsty.

“Being a bookseller myself, raising funds to gift more books to children and share the power of a good book felt like the obvious answer!”

Kibworth Books has set up a fundraising page on its website where customers can pledge any amount from £1 upwards.

Donations can also be made in the store at any time during the shop’s opening hours.