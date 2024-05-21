Kibworth author shocked by finalist announcement in National Network awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I set the intention to jump out of my comfort zone sixty five times in this my 65th birthday year. Since then life has presented me with an amazing mix of opportunities and challenges.

Officially starting up my author business as Carolyn Parker Author was the first leap I took this year, says Carolyn from Kibworth near Harborough.

I write about challenges I’ve faced and how I’ve overcome them to inspire other women to take action to move forward in their own lives and maybe write their own story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed by an equally steep physical health challenge from increasing pain and restrictions in my everyday activities caused by a 40 degree curve (Scoliosis) in my lower spine, together with a benign tumour, bulging discs and ongoing degenerative disease seem on a MRI scan last summer.

Carolyn sitting in her writing chair

I am now officially classed as disabled and coming to terms with the emotional fall from my current position.

While searching out online resources for disabled sole traders I found the Business Success Network for Disabled Entrepreneurs Facebook group which I joined.

I quickly felt heard and understood by the other group members and a couple of weeks later saw a post that encouraged me to submit an entry to the Business Success Recognition Awards 2024. In my mind this marked the start of a new chapter in my author journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established by Stacey Calder and sponsored by McQueen Partnership and 76 Services Ltd, these awards celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community. They are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity.

Founder Stacey Calder has said “Not only have I had the privilege to read over 300 entries, it makes me incredibly proud to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements but to raise their profile and showcase what they do.”

You can imagine my total surprise and delight at being announced a finalist (one of eight from over twenty nominations) in the Business Start Up category.

The winners will be announced at the Recognition Awards ceremony on Saturday 29th June at the Eastside Rooms in central Birmingham.