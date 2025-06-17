Karen Notman wins the prestigious William Kemp Award

Karen Notman was the winner of the William Kemp Award, which recognises individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to civil engineering in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Notman, currently the Midlands Highway Alliance Plus manager at Leicestershire County Council, has spent most of her career in local government working in transportation planning and highway maintenance.

Karen has been responsible for over half of Leicestershire County Council’s highway network, overseeing the feasibility, design and delivery across highways structures, traffic signals and street lighting. She also had a short spell as an Associate Director for AECOM working on notable projects in the region..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges recognised Karen’s significant contribution to the profession. Since 2021, Karen has led a dedicated team at Leicestershire County Council supporting the Midlands Highway Alliance Plus in highway, transport services and infrastructure delivery across the region.

L-R: ICE East Midlands Regional L-R: Chair Ian Nicholson, Prof. Turi King, Karen Notman (winner) and ICE Vice President Richard Bayfield

Due to her expertise, Karen also sits on the East Midlands Infrastructure Partnership (EMIP) Steering group providing input and expertise on transport. EMIP aims to provide informed, strategic and objective advice on behalf of the East Midlands in respect of the critical infrastructure that underpins communities and services

Sponsored by Waterman Aspen, the ICE East Midlands Merit Awards were held on 13 June in Nottingham. Guests were joined by ICE Vice President, Richard Bayfield and guest speaker Professor Turi King, Director of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, known for her work leading the genetic analysis for the identification of King Richard III.

Commenting on this year’s ICE East Midlands Merit Awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Karen Notman is a worthy recipient of this year’s William Kemp Award. Karen has worked in the East Midlands for many years and has been integral in the success of many projects that we, as the public, benefit from but perhaps take for granted.

This Award reflects the impact dedicated professionals like Karen have in shaping a better future for all.