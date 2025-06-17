Karen Notman wins the prestigious William Kemp Award
Karen Notman, currently the Midlands Highway Alliance Plus manager at Leicestershire County Council, has spent most of her career in local government working in transportation planning and highway maintenance.
Karen has been responsible for over half of Leicestershire County Council’s highway network, overseeing the feasibility, design and delivery across highways structures, traffic signals and street lighting. She also had a short spell as an Associate Director for AECOM working on notable projects in the region..
The judges recognised Karen’s significant contribution to the profession. Since 2021, Karen has led a dedicated team at Leicestershire County Council supporting the Midlands Highway Alliance Plus in highway, transport services and infrastructure delivery across the region.
Due to her expertise, Karen also sits on the East Midlands Infrastructure Partnership (EMIP) Steering group providing input and expertise on transport. EMIP aims to provide informed, strategic and objective advice on behalf of the East Midlands in respect of the critical infrastructure that underpins communities and services
Sponsored by Waterman Aspen, the ICE East Midlands Merit Awards were held on 13 June in Nottingham. Guests were joined by ICE Vice President, Richard Bayfield and guest speaker Professor Turi King, Director of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, known for her work leading the genetic analysis for the identification of King Richard III.
Commenting on this year’s ICE East Midlands Merit Awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Karen Notman is a worthy recipient of this year’s William Kemp Award. Karen has worked in the East Midlands for many years and has been integral in the success of many projects that we, as the public, benefit from but perhaps take for granted.
This Award reflects the impact dedicated professionals like Karen have in shaping a better future for all.