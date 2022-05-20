Joules in Harborough named as one of the best workplaces across the Midlands

The Joules Barn on Rockingham Road is one of five workplaces across the Midlands recognised at the annual British Council for Offices' (BCO) Regional Awards today.

The new £20 million headquarters of lifestyle business leader Joules in Market Harborough has won a prestigious new accolade.

Joules’ new 60,000 sq ft UK HQ has carried off the coveted prize for best Corporate Workplace.

The building brings the leading global brand’s head office teams from five separate offices under one roof for the first time.

It’s made up of a series of interconnecting ‘barn structures’, specifically designed to power a more flexible way of working.

The space revolves around a central atrium with a structural tree at its centre.

Office and studio spaces are light, airy and open plan.

The wellbeing of staff is promoted through exercise and nourishment initiatives, ‘sit-stand’ workstations and biophilia.

The judges were “incredibly impressed in how the designers had understood, embraced and delivered a building which directly responded to the Joules brand essence, culture and workplace strategy”.

Lee Jones, chair of the BCO Midlands and Central Judging Panel, said: “This year’s entrants not only showcase the very best of our sector, they also continue to redefine what best practise looks like.

“We have seen a number of exceptional working environments nominated for the BCO Midlands and Central awards, which clearly demonstrate the continued importance of the office,” said Lee.

“The pandemic has accelerated positive existing trends towards flexible and collaborative workplaces that facilitate agile working and cater for the varied needs of the workforce.

“It is also inspiring to see the growth of sustainable and energy efficient projects, which are maintaining the focus on the health and wellbeing of occupants.”