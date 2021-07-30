Independent Harborough businesses win almost half of the awards at a Leicestershire and Rutland competition
They took 12 out of the 27 awards in the county-wide Muddy Stilettos women’s lifestyle website event
Independent businesses in Harborough have carried off almost half the coveted awards up for grabs in a keenly-contested competition across Leicestershire and Rutland.
Brilliant entrepreneurs, top attractions and key hospitality outlets are celebrating winning a stunning 12 out of 27 accolades handed out in the county-wide Muddy Stilettos women’s lifestyle website event.
Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our amazing, well-deserved winners.
“It’s fantastic to see so many incredible businesses from across Harborough district achieve so much success in these awards.”
He added: “A massive well done to each and every one of our Harborough winners, we’re very proud of you.”
Readers of the Muddy Stilettos website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their top local independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories.
They range from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shine a bright light on the area’s most creative, unique indie businesses.
The full list of Muddy Award Winners 2021 are as follows:
Best Art Gallery: Wingates Gallery, Market Harborough
Best Bar: The Bond Street Distillery and Social, Hinckley
Best Beauty Salon: The Garden Retreat, Market Harborough
Best Bookshop: Quinns Bookshop, Market Harborough
Best Boutique Stay: The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham
Best Café: Milo's Cafe, Market Harborough
Best Children’s Business: Zerin Smith Antenatal and Baby Massage , Broughton Astley
Best Day Spa: Sophie Élise Beauty Salon and Day Spa, Melton Mowbray
Best Destination Pub: The Red Lion, Great Bowden
Best Family Attraction: Windmill Farm Park, Kibworth Harcourt
Best Farmshop/Deli: Wigston Deli
Best Fitness Instructor: Hannah Gibson / Fitness with Hannah
Best Local Food/Drink Producer: Vine Farm Dairy, Great Dalby
Best Florist: Don't Settle Petal, Rutland
Best Gift Shop: More Than Just a Gift at Narborough Hall
Best Hair Salon: Hive Hair, Market Bosworth
Best Interiors Store: Bagel and Griff, Market Harborough
Best Jewellery Store: Thorpe and Brown, Hinckley
Best Photographer: Shoot it Momma, Rutland
Best Restaurant: Fourwards Restaurant, Earl Shilton
Best Theatre/Arts Venue: Phoenix Cinema and Art Centre, Leicester
Best Women’s Store: No 34 Boutique, Market Harborough
Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor: Optimum You Yoga and Wellness, Market Harborough
Best Bridal Store: Maisie Darling, Lutterworth
Best Wedding Venue: Hothorpe Hall, Theddingworth
Best Garden Designer: Frances Hunt Garden Design, Quorn
Best New Covid Biz: Land Girls, Rutland.
Keya Modessa, the editor of Muddy Stilettos Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “These awards give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.
“After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses across Leicestershire and Rutland.”
She added: “The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands (and thousands) of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved pat on the back to so many.
“I hope it will make give them greater confidence to grow their business, knowing that they have the stamp of quality that the Awards provide.”
Harborough’s resounding wave of success in the awards comes after Market Harborough was voted the best place to live in Leicestershire in the Muddy Stilettos ‘Top 200 Best Places to Live’ guide in April this year.
The much-loved historic market town topped the popular vote of eight towns and villages in the county after beating off tough competition.