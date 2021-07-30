Independent Harborough businesses win almost half of the awards at a Leicestershire and Rutland competition

Independent businesses in Harborough have carried off almost half the coveted awards up for grabs in a keenly-contested competition across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Independent businesses in Harborough have carried off almost half the coveted awards up for grabs in a keenly-contested competition across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Brilliant entrepreneurs, top attractions and key hospitality outlets are celebrating winning a stunning 12 out of 27 accolades handed out in the county-wide Muddy Stilettos women’s lifestyle website event.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our amazing, well-deserved winners.

“It’s fantastic to see so many incredible businesses from across Harborough district achieve so much success in these awards.”

He added: “A massive well done to each and every one of our Harborough winners, we’re very proud of you.”

Readers of the Muddy Stilettos website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their top local independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories.

They range from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shine a bright light on the area’s most creative, unique indie businesses.

The full list of Muddy Award Winners 2021 are as follows:

Best Art Gallery: Wingates Gallery, Market Harborough

Best Bar: The Bond Street Distillery and Social, Hinckley

Best Beauty Salon: The Garden Retreat, Market Harborough

Best Bookshop: Quinns Bookshop, Market Harborough

Best Boutique Stay: The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham

Best Café: Milo's Cafe, Market Harborough

Best Children’s Business: Zerin Smith Antenatal and Baby Massage , Broughton Astley

Best Day Spa: Sophie Élise Beauty Salon and Day Spa, Melton Mowbray

Best Destination Pub: The Red Lion, Great Bowden

Best Family Attraction: Windmill Farm Park, Kibworth Harcourt

Best Farmshop/Deli: Wigston Deli

Best Fitness Instructor: Hannah Gibson / Fitness with Hannah

Best Local Food/Drink Producer: Vine Farm Dairy, Great Dalby

Best Florist: Don't Settle Petal, Rutland

Best Gift Shop: More Than Just a Gift at Narborough Hall

Best Hair Salon: Hive Hair, Market Bosworth

Best Interiors Store: Bagel and Griff, Market Harborough

Best Jewellery Store: Thorpe and Brown, Hinckley

Best Photographer: Shoot it Momma, Rutland

Best Restaurant: Fourwards Restaurant, Earl Shilton

Best Theatre/Arts Venue: Phoenix Cinema and Art Centre, Leicester

Best Women’s Store: No 34 Boutique, Market Harborough

Best Yoga/Pilates Instructor: Optimum You Yoga and Wellness, Market Harborough

Best Bridal Store: Maisie Darling, Lutterworth

Best Wedding Venue: Hothorpe Hall, Theddingworth

Best Garden Designer: Frances Hunt Garden Design, Quorn

Best New Covid Biz: Land Girls, Rutland.

Keya Modessa, the editor of Muddy Stilettos Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “These awards give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

“After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses across Leicestershire and Rutland.”

She added: “The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands (and thousands) of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved pat on the back to so many.

“I hope it will make give them greater confidence to grow their business, knowing that they have the stamp of quality that the Awards provide.”

Harborough’s resounding wave of success in the awards comes after Market Harborough was voted the best place to live in Leicestershire in the Muddy Stilettos ‘Top 200 Best Places to Live’ guide in April this year.