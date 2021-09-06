Hundreds of shoppers turn out for new store opening in Harborough

Pound Hound and Craig Parker (store manager) with staff during the ribbon cutting on Saturday morning. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Hundreds of shoppers turned out as a new store opened in Market Harborough on Saturday.

The sun shone as a small army of people rolled up as Poundland threw open its doors to the public in the Commons car park at 9am.

The new discount store – which is creating about 16 jobs – has moved into the old B&M site at Unit 10 in the town centre.

Pound Hound and Craig Parker (store manager) with staff during the ribbon cutting on Saturday morning. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Poundland retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: “We’ve been trying to bring our amazing value to Market Harborough for quite some time.

“We know our future customers have wanted us to be there too. It’s brilliant to now be opening our doors!”

The new Poundland unit is owned by Harborough District Commercial Services Ltd (HDCS) (Harborough District Council’s Local Authority Trading company).

Norman Proudfoot, director of Harborough District Commercial Services, said: “Poundland is a welcome addition to this vital retail space in the centre of Market Harborough and will help to increase the footfall in an important part of the town centre.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “This is excellent news for the town centre and a real economic boost for the high street and the wider Harborough district. “Poundland will bring another shopping experience for our residents and visitors, as well as more job opportunities.