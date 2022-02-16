Huge new commercial hub set to create over 1,000 jobs is to go ahead on the northern edge of Harborough

The 33-acre Wellington Business Park will be built on an historic wartime RAF bomber base after being backed by Harborough District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday).

A big new commercial hub set to create over 1,000 jobs is to go ahead on the northern edge of Market Harborough.

The ambitious scheme, consisting of a mix of light industrial units and offices, a café and parking for cars and lorries, is about to take off despite being criticised by Foxton Parish Council.

The village council warned the extensive blueprint will have a massive negative impact on the entire area.

But the business estate has now been given the green light by Harborough council as it strives to fire the local economy back up following the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

The new development will be made up of 450,000 sq ft of industrial, warehousing and office accommodation north of Airfield Farm.

In a salute to the site’s proud Second World War heritage, it will be known as Wellington Business Park.

That’s because Wellington heavy bombers of the RAF’S Bomber Command’s No 14 Operational Training Unit were based on the busy airfield there during the Second World War.

Commercial property agent Prop-Search has been appointed as sole agent to market and promote the new business park.

Today Richard Baker, the director at Prop-Search, said: “Wellington Business Park represents an exciting opportunity to create business opportunities.

“We look forward to engaging further local, regional and national businesses in respect of this exciting opportunity now that we have secured the resolution.

“With its proposed sustainable and the high-quality design, it will undoubtedly relieve some of the latent demand for space from occupiers and lead to a high level of job creation,” said Richard.

“In turn this will boost investment in the region who would otherwise have to move out of the area.

“Working closely with Harborough District Council, we are confident that this site will boost investment in the region and support local economic growth.”

Buildings will initially be available on a build to suit basis with industrial/warehouse units from 10,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft and office buildings from 5,000 sq ft.

Opportunities will be available on a leasehold or freehold basis.

The business project has got the thumbs-up after Foxton Parish Council said it will have a “huge impact” on Gartree, Foxton, Gumley and Lubenham as well as Market Harborough.

Hitting out earlier this month, the village council said: “The detrimental aspects will be a massive increase in traffic both during the construction phase and afterwards.

“There would also be an increase in atmospheric pollution from private vehicles, HG vehicles and site building emissions.

“During the late autumn, winter and early spring there would also be additional light pollution.”

The council said the initiative comes as the Ministry of Justice aims to build a £300 million “superjail” at Gartree and extend the current Gartree prison – as well as the next phase of the giant Airfield Farm housing estate being built.

“That would all mean a huge swathe of scenic agricultural land being destroyed as well as having a detrimental effect on thousands of nearby residents.

“Additionally the massive traffic increase will deter normal visitors to Market Harborough who regularly shop and dine there,” said Foxton council.

“We believe that this development contravenes Policy F1 (which protects the countryside surrounding the village) and Policy F3 (which protects the tranquillity of the village).

“In this respect all Harborough District Councillors and relevant Leicestershire County Councillors are urged to view the plans of the 4 combined proposed sites together.