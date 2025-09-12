How a Leicester lad turned his passion for video into big success

From Leicester streets to working with Porsche, the NHS, and even Amazon Prime, local videographer Nikhil Mistry is showing that big opportunities don’t just come from big cities. Nikhil, who grew up surrounded by Leicester’s mix of cultures and creativity, says the city’s “make-it-happen” spirit has been a huge influence. “Leicester often feels like a village where everyone knows everyone,” he explains. “That mindset of storytelling and community has shaped how I approach my work.”

Leicester is not just home to strong roots for creatives, it’s also seeing real growth. New data shows the city’s creative and cultural workforce is expected to grow by 28% over the next five years, from around 15,600 to 20,000 people, spanning areas like film, design, theatre, music, and more.

Currently, Leicester boasts over 1,400 creative businesses, employing more than 10,000 people, plus a similar number of freelance creatives who power innovation across the region.

At the national level, the creative industries are booming faster than many other sectors. In 2023, they contributed a staggering £124 billion of Gross Value Added to the UK economy, accounting for about 5.2% of the total GVA, and employed around 2.4 million people.

Storytelling That Matters

At just 15, Nikhil began attending networking events, taking on projects alongside his studies, and learning early that relationships matter. Saying “yes” and delivering with authenticity have been key to his momentum. Word of mouth soon led to high-profile clients and recognition.

With over five years of experience, Nikhil now specialises in explainers, testimonials, and animations that help organisations build trust, strengthen their brand, and grow online. His work was recognised with a BBC Make a Difference Award, and he continues to champion local charities like Quetzal and The Resume Foundation.

“Video is powerful because it’s real,” says Nikhil. “It’s showing who you are and why it matters.”

As digital transformation becomes a bigger focus for small businesses, Nikhil is proof that Leicester talent can compete nationally and succeed. His story shows that with creativity, community spirit, and hard work, the Midlands can produce some of the best storytellers in the UK.

To learn more about Nikhil’s work, visit www.nikhilmistry.co.uk