Hotel Chocolat announces opening date for its new shop and cafe in Harborough

Hotel Chocolat's new shop and cafe in Market Harborough will open on August 7.

The business will open seven days a week in High Street, from Monday to Saturday 8am – 6pm, and Sunday 9am – 6pm.

Commenting on the new store, Hotel Chocolat’s Frankie Haynes said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Market Harborough. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

"The new store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years.

"For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20 per cent off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join."