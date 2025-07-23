Homes and dentist plan unveiled for vacant Harborough bank building

A former bank building in Market Harborough could be brought back into use as housing and a dental practice.

The Harborough branch of HSBC shut its doors to customers for the last time in May 2023 and its High Street premises have stood empty ever since.

The upper floors of the building are now being eyed up for use as a new dentists’ surgery, plans reveal. However, owner Ishak Practices said “several” potential commercial tenants for the ground floor of the building had declined to take on the lease because the property is too big for their needs, and has no disabled access and poor visibility through the windows.

As such, Ishak is seeking permission from Harborough District Council to redevelop the former bank in the hopes of making it more attractive to businesses. This would include the demolition of a number of “unsightly” extensions to the rear of the building which would reduce the size of the empty commercial space, documents state.

The former HSBC building in Market Harborough.

An outbuilding behind the property would also be demolished. Ishak Practices said this would create space for a new apartment block comprising five flats to be built on the site.

The developer is also seeking to create new disabled entrances into the building, plans show. Windows at the front of the property would also be altered to “create increased visibility” into and out of it.

Further details on the plan can be viewed on the Harborough District Council planning portal, with residents able to have their say until Monday, August 4. A target decision date has been set for Monday, August 25.