Historic pub in Lutterworth is ready to re-open after recovering from devastating fire

A popular pub in Lutterworth is finally re-opening its doors - just over a year after being hit by a huge fire.

The Shambles was devastated by a fire in in February 2023, with firefighters tackling a blaze to its thatched roof, forcing it to shut its doors.

But now the Grade II listed building in Bell Street is ready to serve the town again for its grand re-opening on Saturday on April 6.

The pub's owners, Marston’s, has worked alongside partners Baytree Interiors Limited to painstakingly rebuilt The Shambles after the fire - and have given the building a facelift, including a change of layout and a new colour scheme.

Stacey Castle, who runs the pub with parents George and Denise East, is busy adding the finishing touches to ensure everything is perfect for the pub’s re-opening weekend.

She said “After an incredibly hard year, we are absolutely buzzing to welcome everyone back. Our new look has certainly lifted our spirits and we can’t to get back to being a thriving hub for our community. The care and attention given during the rebuild has been amazing and we can’t wait to show off our new look.”

The community rallied around to support after the blaze, with many people donating, while their friend Nathan Green set up a fundraising website that raised about £4,000 for the team.