Hinckley & Rugby supports seven deserving local charities with grants totalling over £25,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society’s Community Foundation has donated over £25,000 to seven local charities, helping them to deliver their much-needed services this year.

The Foundation, which was launched in March 2022, was introduced to help local charities tackle important social issues facing their local communities by providing substantial financial donations and practical support where required.

The successful charities who have received grants this year are Carers Trust Heart of England, Green Towers Hinckley Club for Young People, Stand Against Violence, The Bodie Hodges Foundation, Hinckley Homeless Group, Feed the Hungry, and Lutterworth Hygiene Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the charities were invited to attend Hinckley & Rugby’s Annual General Meeting to receive their funds and to meet the team, and to discuss how the Society’s support will assist with their work.

CEO Barry Carter (centre) presents Community Foundation grants at the Society's AGM

Chloe Scanlan, Fundraising Officer from Feed the Hungry, said:

“The Society’s funding will support the renovation of an old mobile library, to be used as our second mobile foodbank/pantry, providing food, cleaning products, and hygiene items to those struggling with the increased cost of living. This new vehicle will enable us to support more local people in areas such as Rugby.”

Hinckley & Rugby CEO Barry Carter commented:

“The Foundation is a great way for us to have a meaningful and positive impact on our local communities. We’re committed to backing good causes in our neighbourhoods, and these charities provide a wide range of vital support that is hugely valuable to many local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured left to right at the presentation are: Donna Cox and Sarah Allsopp (Green Towers), Hayley Wheatley (Carers Trust), Ruth Johnson (Bodie Hodges), Katy Green (Leicestershire & Rutland Community Foundation), Barry Carter (Society CEO), Chloe Scanlan (Feed the Hungry), Tim Render (Hinckley Homeless Group), and Canon Gavin Kibble MBE (Feed the Hungry).