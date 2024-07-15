Highcross to welcome three new retailers this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highcross Shopping Centre has announced the signing of three new brands, all set to join the centre’s line-up this summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of the recent unveiling of Card Factory, which opened its doors in June, Sunglass Hut, a brand renowned worldwide for its extensive collection of premium and designer eyewear, will be joining the fold.

Opening on Monday 15 July, next to Goldsmiths on the upper mall, the retailer will offer shoppers the latest trends in high-quality sunglasses, with leading brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Prada among its collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the line-up is high-performance sportswear brand, Castore, which is set to open its doors later this summer on the upper mall, next to Jo Malone London.

New retailers come to Highcross this Summer

Once open, the British manufacturer will offer shoppers a range of high-end sporting apparel for men, women and children.

The arrival of the three retailers signals a period of positive development for the centre, as senior general manager of Highcross, Jo Tallack, notes:

“We’re delighted to welcome Sunglass Hut to Highcross, a brand who’s distinctive range of eyewear will undoubtedly appeal to the fashion-forward shoppers of Leicester, while Castore’s premium sportswear will attract those seeking high-quality sports apparel. With the sun beginning to shine and the UK’s summer of sport well underway, it feels like the perfect time to introduce these stylish new offerings.”

Jo, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The centre boasts a wide range of retail, dining and entertainment options, but these recent arrivals highlight our ongoing ambition to continue to bring a fantastic mix of stores to the centre, ensuring we offer something for everyone.

“With a few more exciting announcements just on the horizon, including news of our summer event and new dining options lined up for later this year, it’s a promising time for Highcross, and we can’t wait to share these new experiences with our shoppers.”

For more information about the exciting developments at Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels for all the latest updates – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.