Highcross to welcome three new retailers this summer
Hot on the heels of the recent unveiling of Card Factory, which opened its doors in June, Sunglass Hut, a brand renowned worldwide for its extensive collection of premium and designer eyewear, will be joining the fold.
Opening on Monday 15 July, next to Goldsmiths on the upper mall, the retailer will offer shoppers the latest trends in high-quality sunglasses, with leading brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Prada among its collection.
Completing the line-up is high-performance sportswear brand, Castore, which is set to open its doors later this summer on the upper mall, next to Jo Malone London.
Once open, the British manufacturer will offer shoppers a range of high-end sporting apparel for men, women and children.
The arrival of the three retailers signals a period of positive development for the centre, as senior general manager of Highcross, Jo Tallack, notes:
“We’re delighted to welcome Sunglass Hut to Highcross, a brand who’s distinctive range of eyewear will undoubtedly appeal to the fashion-forward shoppers of Leicester, while Castore’s premium sportswear will attract those seeking high-quality sports apparel. With the sun beginning to shine and the UK’s summer of sport well underway, it feels like the perfect time to introduce these stylish new offerings.”
Jo, added:
“The centre boasts a wide range of retail, dining and entertainment options, but these recent arrivals highlight our ongoing ambition to continue to bring a fantastic mix of stores to the centre, ensuring we offer something for everyone.
“With a few more exciting announcements just on the horizon, including news of our summer event and new dining options lined up for later this year, it’s a promising time for Highcross, and we can’t wait to share these new experiences with our shoppers.”
For more information about the exciting developments at Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/
