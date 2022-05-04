Head chef at historic Harborough hotel awarded prestigious industry accolade​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ben is pictured receiving his award from group executive head chef Dave Simms

The head chef at an historic Market Harborough hotel is cooking on gas after he’s been awarded a prestigious industry accolade.

Ben Coleman, 36, who works at The Three Swans on the High Street, has been crowned Head Chef of the Year by the Coaching Inn Group.

The chef got into the business after his father Robert was taken out for lunch at the exclusive Michelin Star Ristorante La Credenza in Turin and mentioned his son loved cooking.

“Well perhaps he would like to come out for some work experience my dad was told so I went for a fortnight and stayed seven years,” said Ben.

The talented cook rose through the ranks to become deputy to the head chef whom he then accompanied on culinary demonstration tours to Japan, China and Hong Kong.

“It was an amazing time and I eventually came home to the UK with a wealth of experience,” said Ben, who joined the Three Swans as Head Chef three years ago.

“I was delighted to receive my award from The Coaching Inn Group.

“But I have to say that the honour must certainly be shared by my brilliant eight-strong catering team.”