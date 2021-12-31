Have your say on proposed new rail cargo scheme set to make roads on the western edge of Harborough district much busier

People are being asked to air their views on a proposed huge new rail cargo scheme set to make roads on the western edge of Harborough district much busier.

A document setting out what the public consultation for the vast Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange will look like has now been issued by developers.

Northampton-based logistics development specialist Tritax Symmetry has set out how it will consult on the enormous Rail Freight Interchange plan.

The feedback process will begin on Wednesday January 12 for eight weeks.

You can find out more at www.hinckleynrfi.co.uk/

The planned blueprint is so big that it’s classed as a 'Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project'.

And Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will ultimately have to decide if it goes ahead or not.

The Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange initiative includes industrial and storage/distribution units and a rail port with access from Junction 2 of the M69.

The site is within the boundaries of Blaby District Council and Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council.