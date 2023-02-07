The store will close in April.

Harborough’s M&Co store is set to be among 170 shop closures across the UK.

The branch is expected to shut up shop in April after the brand fell into administration in December. Businessowners blamed a sharp rise in costs and ‘decline in consumer confidence’. It was the second time after an earlier collapse in 2020. A deal was struck, saving over 200 stores with some 50 forced to close.

The Renfrewshire-based company, which used to be known as Mackays, is one of Scotland's best known clothing chains.

Although the clothing and homeware brand has been secured by AK Retail Holdings, the closure of physical stores will mean nearly 2,000 job losses across the UK.

The closures were announced on social media by branches today.

A post on the Harborough store’s page reads: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.

“The M&Co Brand has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.