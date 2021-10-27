Harborough town centre business wins leading national industry accolade

Clarke & Roskrow Styling Opticians has been given the prestigious National Opticians Practice of the Year award from the Optical Success Academy trade association.

A Market Harborough town centre business is celebrating winning a leading national industry accolade.

They have been given the ringing endorsement after owner Anthony Clarke successfully competed at the academy’s conference in York against over 100 top opticians.

And thanks to their impressive record of growth and innovation the Church Street-based outlet was crowned the Independent Optician Practice of the Year 2021.

Anthony said: “I’m delighted to receive this award from our peers in recognition of the hard work we have put into transforming our business and creating a unique client experience.”

He added: “This award is also for the business community and the population of Harborough and the wider area.

“We received this award above other amazing optical practices from London, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin - not bad at all for a small market town in South Leicestershire!

“Harborough is blessed with so many amazing independent businesses, many of which have faced a great deal of challenges and adversity in recent times,” said Anthony.

“I’m humbled to receive this award and dedicate it to all the fabulous businesses that our fantastic town has to offer.”

Meanwhile, Clarke & Roskrow have handed Vista, Leicestershire’s outstanding sight loss charity, a cheque for £2,500.

The opticians generated the money after staging a fundraising campaign to mark National Eye Health Week.

Kate Naish, Vista’s fundraising director, said: “All of us at Vista are very grateful to Clarke and Roskrow for their support.

“We rely hugely on our local community to raise funds to support Vista’s vital work supporting children and adults affected by sight loss in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“The past 18 months have been tough - but Vista is proud to have remained here for the people we support throughout the pandemic.”

Anthony Clarke added: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all of our clients who attended for an advanced eye examination and purchased new glasses in September.

“Not only did you invest in your own eye health but your spectacles purchases helped to raise £2,500 for Vista, the charity supporting those living with sight-loss in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“Coming on the back of National Eye Health Week at the end of September, we are delighted to continue to raise awareness of eye health issues and to continue the essential work that our partners at VISTA continue to provide our local communities.”