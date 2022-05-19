Harborough sports therapist and his team win top industry accolade

The team of Injury Clinic are celebrating after winning a top industry accolade.

A popular Market Harborough sports therapist and his team are celebrating after winning a top industry accolade.

Chris Stankiewicz, 32, and his wife Sophie, 30, have built up Injury Clinic in the town centre into a thriving business over the last few years.

And they have now been recognised in the GHP Private Healthcare Awards 2022 run by Global Health and Pharma magazine.

Showcasing their outstanding commitment, industry expertise and innovation in providing exemplary service, the Injury Clinic has been crowned the ‘Most trusted independent MSK (musculoskeletal) treatment clinic – Midlands’.

Thrilled Chris today said: “We are delighted and very proud to have been recognised for such an award.

“It is a huge honour.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all of my team as providing a high level of service to our clients is something we work hard on every day and this is a real team achievement.”

The former Robert Smyth Academy student started out treating both athletes and non-athletes at Market Harborough Rugby Club in 2014 before moving to bigger premises at King’s Head Place four years ago.

Paying tribute to his scores of loyal local clients, Chris said: “We wouldn’t have been able to achieve the ongoing growth we have and provide the level of service we do if it wasn’t for the fantastic people that we’ve had the opportunity to help over the years.”

He now leads a team of six as his venture continues to grow and flourish, despite the tough Covid pandemic lockdowns over the last two years, after starting out alone.

“Our aim has always been to help as many people in and around Market Harborough as we can.

“And we will continue to develop and grow our services over the next few years in order to do just that,” vowed Chris.