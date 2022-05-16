Harborough shop set to close – just five years after it opened

Colemans on Church Square in the town centre is poised to shut its doors for the last time by August.

Colemans on Church Square is poised to shut its doors for the last time by August.

The family-run company has announced it is closing its stores across the region.

The 53-year-old firm is blaming a combination of online competition, the Covid pandemic and fewer customers for the huge blow to the business.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the closure of the Coleman Group.

“We have traded successfully for over 53 years but unfortunately the combination of online competition, the coronavirus pandemic and reduced footfall on our High Streets, means that our business is no longer viable,” said Colemans.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for their loyalty over the years, we will miss you very much.