Harborough shop fronts can apply for a makeover to enhance the appeal and character of shopping areas and attract more customers

Gill Haynes of Jacks for Women with Cllr Phil King (leader of Harborough District Council).

Shop fronts across Harborough are to have a makeover to enhance the appeal and character of shopping areas and attract more customers.

Harborough council is now inviting shops across the district to apply for grants to improve their frontages.

Retailers can apply to the local authority for cash.

The improvements will be bankrolled by the ‘wider business support’ element of the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, said: “The appearance of the shop fronts plays a key role in the appeal of our district and can help to attract visitors to the interesting mix of what we have on offer.

“An attractive shopping area can encourage people to stay longer, to shop, eat, drink and meet and enjoy their leisure time.”

Jarrod Burke, the chair of Harbs Collective retailers group, said: "Harbs Collective is very supportive of this initiative.

“The historic character of the district factors in its uniqueness, which we want to keep whilst supporting these centres to stay vibrant and grow custom."

Sharee Jones, of Lutterworth Retail Forum, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses or landlords, who need funding, to help bring their frontages up to a high standard and improve the overall look of the town centres and other locations.”

Priority will be given to applications which make the most impact and have the biggest benefit to the district’s historic environments.

“Businesses are advised that projects should not have started until an application is considered or approved as funding cannot, unfortunately, be applied for retrospectively,” said Harborough council.