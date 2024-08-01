Outgoing Directors Jeremy Thompson and Jane Rowland (right) and incoming Directors Alex Thompson and Chloe May.

A long-standing publishing company in Harborough is set to come under new ownership.

Troubador was founded by Jeremy Thompson in a back bedroom in 1989. It became a limited company in 1996, with co-director Jane Rowland joining two years later. The company grew to a staff of 29, publishing thousands of books.

Now Jeremy’s son Alex, former new business development manager, will take over as managing director and former customer service manager Chloe May will become operations director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy said: “Troubador is in a good position at the moment following the last few years of Covid and the cost of living crisis, and much of that is down to Alex and Chloe having brought a new perspective to the company in a changing world. It is because of our confidence in them, having seen the positive influence they have brought in the last two years, that my co-director Jane and I feel now is the right time to step down. We are absolutely sure that they will provide strong leadership while retaining Troubador’s ethos of quality and excellent customer service.

“I wish to thank all those thousands of authors who decided to place their trust in the company over the years, and all those staff members who have worked and are still working for the company. It is the team members who make the company successful, and without doubt the staff Troubador now has is by far the most skilled and professional that we have ever had. I wish all our authors, staff and new directors the very best for the future at Troubador.”