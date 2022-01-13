Harborough osteopath wins coveted professional regional accolade for the second year running

Emily Coombes' Kibworth Osteopaths practice carried off the Central England Prestige Award for Osteopath of the Year again.

A thrilled Harborough osteopath has won a coveted professional regional accolade for the second year running.

Emily Coombes, 34, said she was “ecstatic” after her flourishing Kibworth Osteopaths practice carried off the Central England Prestige Award for Osteopath of the Year again.

“Winning this award is a true reflection of the hard work our Harborough practice has put in consistently supporting and helping local people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t feel prouder.

“This brilliant award stands as a massive testament to my firmly-held belief in always putting patient well-being first,” said Emily.

“I am delighted to share that I've been awarded Osteopath of the Year for Central England for the second year in a row!

“I love my job to bits – and helping our amazing patients is such a huge privilege.”

The elated mum-of-two said her and her team have been honoured for their “outstanding efforts and contribution to osteopathy in the entire Midlands area”.

“All patient feedback and recommendations were taken into consideration during the award process.

“Here at Kibworth Osteopaths & Pilates we aim to help our patients reduce pain, improve their mobility and overall physical strength,” said Emily, who has two children and a teenage stepson.

“We’ve built up priceless years of clinical experience and expert injury rehabilitation skills.

“So our patients know they’re in safe and knowledgeable hands.

“We are very much patient-centred and we listen carefully to ensure we fully understand the person’s injury.

“We understand that all injuries are severely debilitating and reduces your ability to live an active healthy life.

“Pain can stop you from working, doing your sport or hobby and reduces your confidence in your physical body,” said Emily.