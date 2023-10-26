News you can trust since 1854
Harborough named among 11 locations for new pilates-inspired fitness trend

It has been launched by a former Australian cricketer
Harborough has been named among 11 locations where a studio specialising in a new fitness trend is set to be launched.

Strong Pilates uses an fusion of pilates and cardio and has been launched by a former Australian cricketer.

The franchise is being rolled out across the UK, including a studio already open on Leicester’s King Richards Road.

And now, cricketer turned Strong Pilates UK managing director John Hastings, has confirmed Market Harborough as among the 11 location for new UK studios by March.

John said: "The concept was inspired following an industry shift away from eight-week challenges, dropping 10 per cent body fat and before and after photos, to a holistic approach.

"The training uses a ‘Rowformer machine’, based on a traditional rowing machine and a pilates reformer machine – a moving platform which creates resistance as moves are performed. The hybrid machine provides a full-body workout that combines high-intensity with low-impact, controlled strength training."

