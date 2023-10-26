Harborough named among 11 locations for new pilates-inspired fitness trend

It has been launched by a former Australian cricketer

Strong Pilates uses an fusion of pilates and cardio and has been launched by a former Australian cricketer.

Harborough has been named among 11 locations where a studio specialising in a new fitness trend is set to be launched.

The franchise is being rolled out across the UK, including a studio already open on Leicester’s King Richards Road.

And now, cricketer turned Strong Pilates UK managing director John Hastings, has confirmed Market Harborough as among the 11 location for new UK studios by March.

John said: "The concept was inspired following an industry shift away from eight-week challenges, dropping 10 per cent body fat and before and after photos, to a holistic approach.