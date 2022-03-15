Harborough mum hailed as one of the UK’s most inspirational women entrepreneurs

Julie Colan was honoured as she celebrated International Women’s Day at the House of Lords.

A trailblazing Market Harborough mum is thrilled to have been hailed as one of the UK’s most inspirational women entrepreneurs.

Julie Colan, 43, was honoured as she celebrated International Women’s Day at the House of Lords.

The top women’s health activist attended the glittering event in Parliament as she was recognised as one of the country’s 100 most dynamic businesswomen by the f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign.

Julie with Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis

Julie told the Harborough Mail: “It was a tremendous honour to be invited to the House of Lords and have the opportunity to meet so many inspirational women who have set up some amazing businesses.

“It is a day that will long live in my memory – and it was extra special because I was celebrating my birthday on Tuesday March 8 as well!”

Run by Small Business Britain, f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 highlights the work and achievements of women successfully running their own businesses nationwide.

Julie founded her cutting edge Secret Whispers operation in 2018 because tens of thousands of women around the world suffer embarrassing “leakage issues” every day.

And she was determined to help them.

So the pioneering businesswoman invented and marketed her own definitive answer – her unique pelvic floor kit - to solve the massive health challenge.

“It’s really taken off and gone from strength to strength.

“And I am just so pleased that I can help so many girls and women who have been suffering in silence for far too long,” said Julie.

f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to showcase the success stories of women role models in business and to inspire others to follow them.

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens – and she is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“It is so vital that we recognise and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having - not just on the economy, but on wider communities too,” said Michelle.

“The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses.

“Yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK - and is very much at the heart of the UK’s economic recovery.”

Julie was also delighted to meet Dragons Den star Theo Paphitis at a special awards ceremony.

The mum-of-two was awarded the #SBS Small Business Sunday – an accolade that less than eight per cent of those who enter win.

Ecstatic Julie said: “It was an incredible experience to meet Theo in person.

“He convinced me to apply for Dragons Den with my pelvic floor Kegel exercise Kit!”

She also went on to pick up two more awards at the Market Harborough District Business Awards 2022 last Friday (March 11) at the Three Swans.

Her brainwave Secret Whispers won in the Start up Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year categories.

“I am so honoured to have won two awards here in Market Harborough,” said Julie.

“The competition was very strong and it is so great to see so many diverse businesses doing so well in our own area.”