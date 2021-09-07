Harborough hotel looks to recruit new staff as the hospitality sector bounces back after the 18-month Covid crisis

The Three Swans on the town’s High Street is keen to draft in new people as the country’s hospitality sector bounces back after the 18-month Covid crisis.

A Market Harborough hotel is to stage a special open day as it sets out to recruit new staff.

The Three Swans on the town’s High Street is keen to draft in new people as the country’s hospitality sector bounces back after the 18-month Covid crisis.

The historic inn is now to stage an open day next Thursday (September 16) as they step up their search for talented new workers.

Regional operations manager Adam Charity said: “Through our comprehensive training programmes, we encourage anyone who joins The Coaching Inn Group family to strive to recognise their true potential by gaining officially recognised qualifications.

“As people progress, there are often opportunities for them to develop and grow in one or more of our family of 18 inns,” said Adam.