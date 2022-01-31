Harborough home-based care provider celebrates five-star industry watchdog rating

Home Instead Market Harborough, Corby and Rutland has been rated rated 5* outstanding in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

A Market Harborough home-based care provider is celebrating a double triumph – its 10th anniversary and a five-star industry watchdog rating.

Home Instead Market Harborough, Corby and Rutland has been rated rated 5* outstanding in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Managing Director Gail Devereux-Batchelor said: “To be the only home care provider to be rated as 5* outstanding in all areas since 2019 is testament to the hard work and dedication of our people.

Home Instead Market Harborough, Corby and Rutland has been rated rated 5* outstanding in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the success that they have all strived for.”

Grateful client John Aldridge contacted award-winning Home Instead to support his wife as she wanted to be cared for at home until she died.

John said: “We knew that we needed qualified, reliable help and we needed it swiftly.

“Home Instead were our first port of call.

“Senior personnel came at once to meet us both, listened to our hopes and aspirations for my wife and, astonishingly, were able to put a team in place within a couple of days,” he said.

“They quickly evaluated our needs and in a short time became an integrated and essential part of our family.”