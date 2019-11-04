Harborough farm shop nominated for a national award

The team a Farndon Fields.

The business is in the running for the best farm shop award at the 2020 Guild of Fine Food’s annual Shop of the Year awards.

Having had its written entry reviewed by a panel of industry experts, Farndon Fields will now undergo two further rounds of judging, including an announced visit from one of the judges and a mystery shop carried out by Insight6.

Marketing manager Nicola Stokes said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted for this national award, it means a huge amount to us and all our team that we have reached this far.

"We look forward to the judges visiting us and seeing what we have on offer here at Farndon Fields. It’s a very exciting time in the run up to a busy Christmas!”