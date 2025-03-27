Harborough Events Agency named Internal Communications Agency of the Year

Primary, a leading full-service events agency based in Market Harborough, has been named Internal Communications Agency of the Year at the prestigious Conference News Awards 2025.

Held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, the awards brought together over 450 leading event professionals to celebrate excellence, innovation, and outstanding achievements across the events sector.

Primary, known for its expertise in delivering impactful live events and strategic internal communications, was recognised for its creative approach, seamless execution, and ability to engage employees through meaningful and results-driven event experiences.

Dan Stevens, Managing Director at Primary, commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. Internal Communications is a key strength to our success, and we take great pride in helping brands connect with their people in engaging and impactful ways. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team, and we’re incredibly grateful to our clients who trust us to bring their internal communications to life.”

Primary was also a finalist in a second category, the David and Goliath Award, further cementing its reputation as a standout, boutique-style agency within the events industry.

This latest achievement adds to Primary’s growing list of accolades, highlighting its continued commitment to delivering exceptional events that inspire, engage, and drive real business impact.

Primary, proudly based in Market Harborough, recently celebrated 15 years of service in the events industry. The company attributes its success to the extraordinary local talent whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in driving its growth.