Harborough events agency named finalist in Regional Business Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Established in 2014, the Niche Business Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of Leicestershire businesses, individuals, and charities, celebrating excellence across a wide range of industries. The Best Small Business category highlights companies demonstrating innovation, sustainable growth, and a strong connection to the local community.
Primary is a full-service agency delivering high-impact live events, exhibitions, and brand experiences for over 15 years, supporting clients across the UK and internationally. From large-scale corporate conferences to creative exhibition environments, the team is known for blending strategic thinking with flawless delivery and a commitment to exceptional client service.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist,” said Dan Stevens, Managing Director at Primary. “To be recognised among Leicestershire’s most dynamic businesses is a real honour, particularly by Niche, which champions its local community with such purpose and personality. Values we hold close, too.”
The Niche Business Awards ceremony will take place in September at Athena, Leicester, with this year’s theme promising a Bollywood-inspired evening of celebration and networking.
Primary extends congratulations to all fellow finalists and looks forward to joining the region’s brightest businesses for what’s set to be an unforgettable evening.