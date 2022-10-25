Harborough entrepreneur highlighted as one of the UK's inspiring independent retailers

Jen Parker with her husband Aaron at the event in London last month

Fuzzy Flamingo - founded by Jen Parker in 2017 to provide self-publishing authors with editing, design and book launching services - has been selected as one of the Small Business Saturday's Small Biz 100 line-up, which highlights independent businesses from across the country.

Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and to support businesses in their communities. This year the campaign, taking place on December 3, is calling on the nation to share a ‘big thank you’ with small firms to recognise their vital role throughout the pandemic.

Jen celebrated her selection at a special event in London last month and she will also be following that up with an event at the House of Lords next month.

She said: “It’s been a tough few years for many businesses, but especially small businesses.

"The support from Small Business Saturday has been amazing, and to have been selected for this year’s Small Biz 100 in a year that they’re celebrating 10 years of the awards feels extra special.

"It is a great community and I’d encourage all small businesses to get involved."

Small Business Saturday will highlight the 100 selected businesses on its social media platforms on the 100 days up to December 4 - and Fuzzy Flamingo's day will be Thursday October 27.

Urging other local small businesses to get involved in Small Business Saturday, Jen added: “Small Business Saturday is really easy for small firms to get involved in, and a great way to engage customers. It is completely free and open to all small independents, many of whom collaborate with other local businesses on the campaign. Business owners can download marketing materials via the website and get involved in the conversation online using the hashtag #SmallBizSatUK.”

Advertisement

In its ninth year in the UK, last year Small Business Saturday achieved record-breaking success with an estimated £1.1 billion spent with small businesses across the UK on the day, according to estimates from campaign founder and principal supporter American Express.