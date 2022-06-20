Harborough dog trainer wins coveted industry accolade

Jo Cramp has won ‘Best Dog Behaviour and Training Business – Leicestershire’ in the LuxLife Pet Products and Services awards.

A Market Harborough dog trainer is celebrating winning a coveted industry accolade.

Jo Cramp, 27, has won ‘Best Dog Behaviour and Training Business – Leicestershire’ in the LuxLife Pet Products and Services awards.

The delighted Market Harborough born and bred canine expert is based in the town and helps to train scores of dogs across a 15-mile radius.

Jo set up and runs her successful JC Dog Behaviour & Training business after graduating from Harper Adams University in Shropshire with a BSc Hons in Animal Behaviour and Welfare.

“I started up JC Dog Behaviour & Training right before the second Covid lockdown in January 2021 as a part-time venture alongside my other part-time position at Leicester Animal Rescue as a kennel assistant.

“After qualifying with The Institute of Modern Dog Trainers, gaining Distinction level, in August 2021 I decided to make the leap into full-time dog behaviourist and trainer in December 2021,” said Jo.

“Since opening I have helped over 100 owners with one-to-one sessions and over 150 owners in classes.

“I have recently specialised into working with reactive dogs who bark/lunge/growl at other dogs as well as with puppies aged under six months.

“I am proud to use reward-based, fun and force free methods when working with my clients as these provide better and longer lasting results than punishment-based training,” added Jo.