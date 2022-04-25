Harborough district hotel reopens after a £100,000-plus makeover

General manager Dean Kesteven

The Mill on the Soar on Coventry Road, Broughton Astley, is now taking guests again after the “stunning renovation” throughout the bedrooms and bathrooms.

The Mill on the Soar has 10 family rooms, 10 double rooms and five cottage rooms.

Dean Kesteven, the hotel’s general manager, said: “We’re so excited to welcome guests back to The Mill on the Soar to enjoy our stunning new rooms.

The Mill on the Soar

“There are two rivers and a fishing lake in the grounds, plus a large beer garden – so it doesn’t matter if you’re on a family break or a solo stay, there’s something for everyone.”

As well as a function room and a meeting room, the hotel is situated on the same site as a pub.