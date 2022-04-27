Harborough district company wins 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Urban Apothecary Limited, based at Billesdon in the north of the district, is celebrating winning a 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The award is one of the highest honours in business.

The honour provides the royal seal of approval for the best companies in the UK and showcases businesses which have performed exceptionally well in four categories:

- Innovation

- International trade

- Sustainable development

- Social mobility.

Urban Apothecary Limited, based on Park Farm Industrial Estate in Billesdon, has been crowned with an award in the international trade category.

The thriving enterprise was saluted for its “outstanding short-term growth in producing luxury home fragrance products, bath and body products”.

Urban Apothecary Limited exports to 30 markets around the world - as well as selling products in the UK.

The other Leicestershire winners are Elcom Ltd, Flexeserve, Qdos Broker and Underwriting Services Limited and Unimed Procurement Service Limited.

A total of 232 businesses were honoured by the Queen to mark her 96th birthday last week.

Each business will be presented with a crystal trophy by Mike Kapur, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

Mr Kapur said: "Recognition as a Queen’s Enterprise Award winner only happens following the most stringent of reviews by business experts.

“Our 2022 Leicestershire winners join an elite group which should be congratulated for having shown they are among the best in class in their respective categories.”

Ian Borley, the county’s Deputy Lieutenant who leads the Queen’s Enterprise Award work in Leicestershire, said: “It is wonderful to see these exciting and successful Leicestershire companies recognised for their tremendous achievements.

“These are undoubtedly tough times for many businesses, so winning one of these prestigious awards will, I’m sure, be of tremendous benefit to these winners,” said Mr Borley.

“It will help them in improving relationships with customers and suppliers, open new overseas markets, boost staff morale and as a way of raising their profile.

“Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Applications for next year’s awards will open shortly.

For more information, visit: www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise