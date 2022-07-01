Harborough district businesses among the winners at a regional awards ceremony

In total, 11 local companies won their category at The Muddy Stiletto 2022 Awards for Leicestershire and Rutland.

Many business in the Harborough district have been crowned winners at a regional awards ceremony.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, and Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, have both sent their congratulations to the business, along with Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King.

This year’s Muddy Stiletto 2022 winners in the Harborough District are:

- Art Space: The Paint Bottle

- Bookshop: Quinns Bookshop

- Children's business: Baby Bloom

- Farm shop/deli: Farndon Fields

- Food/drink producer: Dunton Cakes

- Hotel: Kilworth House Hotel

- Jeweller: Ada Gallery

- Lifestyle Store: Dragonfly and Co

- Photographer: Photography by Jessica Iliffe

- Wedding venue: Bridge House Barn

- Women's fashion store: No 34 Boutique

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, said, “It is fantastic to see that so many small businesses across Harborough have been crowned the very best in Leicestershire and Rutland in their respective categories.

"I know these business owners and their staff have worked tirelessly through the difficult trading conditions over recent years and these awards rightly recognise their hard work and passion and I am delighted that so many local businesses have received these most deserved awards.’’

Cllr Phil King, Leader of Harborough District Council, said, “It’s great to see so many winners from across the district. The council works very hard to ensure Harborough district is a fantastic place to live, visit, work and shop – and the number of awards won across the district are a sign of the high-quality businesses we’re fortunate to have on our doorstep.

"I’d like to congratulate all award winners and shortlisted businesses, for being recognised by their customers so positively.”

Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, said, “I am immensely proud that several small, independent businesses from across South Leicestershire have been recognised in the recent Muddy Stiletto Awards for Leicestershire and Rutland.