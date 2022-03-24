Harborough dance school is offering free classes to Ukrainian children

Dance Factory 63 Fitness is offering free classes to Ukrainian children forced to flee here to escape the Russian invasion.

A dance school in Market Harborough is offering free classes to Ukrainian children forced to flee here to escape the Russian invasion.

Dance Factory 63 Fitness on Bath Street is making the big-hearted gesture as the UK gears up to welcome thousands of refugees from the war-torn Eastern European country.

“Over the last few days it has become clear the people of Market Harborough have once again displayed enormous generosity by opening their homes and hearts to people fleeing from the current conflict within the Ukraine.

“For anyone opening their home up locally to a Ukrainian child, we would like to offer free dance classes whilst they reside within the UK to hopefully lift spirits and provide the child with some joy during these turbulent times,” said Dance Factory 63 Fitness.

“We are very aware the children may not speak English.

“However, the language of dance is international.

“For further information please email [email protected] or WhatsApp Miss Amy on 07340693220.”