Harborough company once again recognised among the top 25 Places to Work in the UK

G Touring has been named on the list.

A Harborough company has been named among the top 25 places to work in the UK.

G Touring – which operates holiday brands Travelsphere and Just You - has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

It is the second time the company, based in Compass Point, featured in the list, where it now holds 22nd place, a year after being ranked number 34. It is the only travel business selected by judges in the top 100 list.