Harborough carpet business celebrates 40 years in town

Centre, Neil O'Brien MP with Jo and Robin Cutsforth who opened Brookside Carpets in 1982. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A family business has celebrated its 40th anniversary in Market Harborough.

Brookside Carpets and Curtains on St Mary’s Road saw in its anniversary on Saturday with an instore celebration including drinks, cakes, goody bakes, a raffle and visits from former employees, customers and MP Neil O’Brien.

The company was founded in 1982 by Robin Cutsforth who had a background in the flooring trade. Together with his wife Jo they grew the business to include curtains, blinds, wallpaper and paints to offer a full design service.

Robin and Joe Cutsforth with daughter Laura.

Robin said: “Like any successful business it takes a lot of dedication and hard work, but what is amazing is how well we have been supported by so many people through the years; loyal customers, friends, suppliers, and our bank to name just a few.

“While we have maintained a forward-thinking company ethos that has allowed us to flourish by following and exploring new trends, we have never forgotten the core values of good customer service coupled with high quality products at a sensible price. It’s why customers come back to us time after time.”

Robin and Jo handed the reigns over to their daughter Laura Bellamy in 2019 who is now spearheading a rebrand of the company and planning for the future.

She was on hand with her parents to celebrate the store’s anniversary. She told the Mail: “As the second-generation custodian of the business, I am proud of the legacy that has been passed onto me, and I am passionate about stewarding the business into the future. We want to keep growing as a company, introducing new products and ranges, and taking advantage of the influx of new residents in the district to reach more customers”

“We had a wonderful day on Saturday with everyone from past employees to MP Neil O’Brien, colleagues, and customers old and new join us to celebrate. We want to thank everyone for their support over the past 40 years. It has meant so much to us.”