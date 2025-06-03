Harborough businesses invited to apply for green grant applications and new support programme

The support programme aims to help businesses at any stage of their journey.

Harborough District Council is offering local businesses free support through a new programme.

The Harborough District Business Advice Service (HDBAS) includes start-up workshops, accelerator programmes, local one-to-one advice clinics, and more.

It aims to help businesses at every stage of their development and growth journey.

The service will be delivered internally by Harborough District Council, spearheaded by its new business advisor, Gau Naik.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are immensely proud to launch the Harborough District Business Advice Service for 2025/26, now delivered directly by our own team. The appointment of Gau Naik as our dedicated Business Advisor signifies our enhanced commitment to providing hands-on, expert support.

“This investment will empower our businesses to flourish, contributing to a vibrant and resilient local economy. I urge all businesses, from start-ups to those looking to scale, to engage with Gau and the HDBAS team."

Visit www.investinharborough.com/hdbas for more information.

The council’s Green Growth and Innovation Fund is also open for applications.

Businesses looking to greenify their approach are invited to apply for grants ranging from £500 to £2,000.

Applicants’ projects must support one of the following:

Green Growth – designed to help businesses reduce their carbon footprints, enhance energy efficiency, adopt sustainable practices, and ultimately lower operating costs. Examples could include the adoption of green transport solutions (like bikes, e-bikes, or e-vehicles), installation of LED lighting, solar panels, heating pumps or investment in waste reduction technologies.

Innovation – this supports the development or significant improvement of products, services, processes, or business models. It can include the creation of new technologies, adoption of advanced digital solutions such as Artificial Intelligence or the Internet of Things, software and hardware for innovation, mobile app development for new services, or research and development activities.

To be eligible, businesses must be based in the Harborough district. Start-ups are welcome to apply, and the fund is open to various business structures, including sole traders, partnerships, limited companies, CICs and social enterprises. Charities are not permitted to apply.

Projects must not start before the grant has been awarded.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/business-grants for more details.