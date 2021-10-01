Harborough businesses battling the Covid pandemic are urged to apply for funding

Harborough District Council launched four new Additional Restrictions Grant schemes in August.

Thousands of pounds in grants have already been handed to Harborough businesses battling the Covid pandemic – and more entrepreneurs are now being urged to apply for funding.

Harborough District Council launched four new Additional Restrictions Grant schemes in August.

The authority acted in a bid to boost business recovery, growth and innovation following the national coronavirus lockdowns.

In the first round of grants the council got behind over 100 businesses across Harborough by dishing out about £210,000 in grants.

Examples of support included equipment to support business diversification and sustainability, website development, server upgrades, gazebos for pop-up stalls, digital training course, vehicle adaptations and personal protective equipment (ppe).

The second round of grants is starting today (Friday October 1).

Applications will close on Monday December 13 - with the third and final round opening in early January 2022.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “I’m delighted that businesses once again have this opportunity. “These grants are a joint enterprise allowing businesses to invest their own money, as required, with additional investment provided through grants, to help them trade in innovative, cleaner and greener ways.”

You can contact the council’s Grants and Funding Officer Jaswinder Powar on 07874 876579 or email [email protected]