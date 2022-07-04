Harborough business wins prestigious industry award for the fifth year running

Welcomm Communications picked up the accolade at O2’s annual Partner of The Year Awards event at Twickenham Stadium

Based on Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, they carried off the ‘Excel Partner of The Year 2022’ award.

Chief executive Aidan Piper said: “Receiving an award from one of the UK’s largest mobile networks for a fifth consecutive year has blown everyone at Welcomm away.

“As one of O2’s biggest ‘Excel’ partners, we are thrilled and humbled to be awarded ‘Excel Partner of The Year 2022’.

“I want to thank all of our customers for their continued business, loyalty and trust in us as their communications partner.