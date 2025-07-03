Harborough business shortlisted for prestigious entrepreneurial award

A Market Harborough business has been shortlisted for a major entrepreneurial award.

Sheer Edge Ltd has been selected in the Midlands section for the Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year category at the prestigious 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards celebrate inspirational business stories from across the UK and past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch and Unbiased — all celebrated in the early days of their entrepreneurial journeys.

Managing director Jo Ferreday co-founded Sheer Edge as an hospitality and events agency nearly ten years ago while her son was nine months old.

"The business has grown from strength to strength and even during the pandemic, we supported our clients to run virtual and hybrid events and conferences, some of which we still run to this date," she said.

"We have had no outside investment, choosing to re-invest in our business and offer unique services that benefit our clients."

She added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses.

"This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to create unforgettable brand experiences, exceptional hospitality, and impactful event solutions for our clients.”

The GBEA awards will be held in London on November 17.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist — a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.”