Harborough business enjoys double success at Leicestershire awards ceremony

Clarke and Roskrow Styling Opticians won Best Customer Service Business 2022 and Best Small Business 2022 at the NICHE Business Awards held at Athena in Leicester on Friday September 2.

The business's awards come hot on the heels of its success last year in winning trade organisation Optical Success Academy’s 'Practice of the Year'.Hosted by awards organisers Cross Productions, the winners were announced to a packed room of guests and sponsors - and flying the flag for Market Harborough was Clarke and Roskrow Styling Opticians, based on Church Street.

On winning two categories, owner and principal optometrist Anthony Clarke said: “I’m thrilled for the team and for our clients to be recognised in this way."To have won one of these categories would be a fantastic achievement but to be announced winner of both is incredible, especially as the competition to get this far has been really strong and the other finalists would all have been worthy of the accolade.”

The annual NICHE Business Awards event recognises Leicestershire businesses, business professionals, charities, and community champions with its awards ceremony each year. There were over 400 nominations across 15 categories, with the finalists on theevening being whittled down over the last nine months by an independent panel of judges and sponsors to leave just three finalists in each category.

Anthony added: “We were the only business from Market Harborough to be a finalist in these awards, so it’s great recognition for the whole business community and the population of Harborough and the wider area.

"We’re a small optician practice from a market town in south Leicestershire but we’re punching above our weight against bigger, more well-established businesses in the Leicester region.

"Market Harborough is a wonderful town with a fabulous business community, and I’m thrilled to be flying the flag for Market Harborough in these business awards.”

There has been an optician practice on the same site in Church Street for almost 50 years.