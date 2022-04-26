Harborough business complex offers new workspaces as alternative to working from home

Harborough Innovation Centre on Leicester Road now boasts rooms “fully adaptable to any technical needs with optional standing desks, access to superfast Wi-Fi and bookable audio-visual and conferencing equipment”.They are available from £35 a day.

The workspaces “offer an alternative to working from home, and provide a quiet place to conduct your business, or an inspiring place to host a team meeting”, said Harborough District Council.You can find out more here: https://www.harborough-ic.co.uk/contact/