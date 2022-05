Commerce Utilities has been named Best Utility Management Company 2022 and won a Distinction Award for Superior Customer Service (Midlands).

Located on St Mary’s Road, the company has been saluted by SME News based on its merit online and customer feedback.

The company works with local businesses as well as many throughout the UK.