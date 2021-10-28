Harborough-based worker wins national award for helping gardeners all over south Leicestershire

Patryk Wawrzyniak, an invasive weed technician, has been crowned Student of the Year by a leading trade body

A Harborough-based specialist worker who helps gardeners all over south Leicestershire by cracking down on fast-spreading weeds has won a top national award.

Patryk Wawrzyniak, 41, an invasive weed technician, has been crowned Student of the Year by a leading trade body.

He was presented with the coveted accolade after achieving top marks while studying to become a Property Care Association (PCA) Qualified Technician in Invasive Weeds.

Patryk works at the South East Branch of LanGuard Limited, which is based in Husbands Bosworth, near Market Harborough.

LanGuard has helped to spearhead the way in vegetation management and weed control for over 35 years.

Their workers deploy everything from traditional knapsack sprayers to state-of-the-art computer-controlled spray rigs to help stamp out fast-growing weeds and other garden threats.

Andy Kay, Invasive Species Contracts Manager at LanGuard, said: "As a national company LanGuard are committed to training and promoting the right people to ensure that our expertise is available to clients across the UK.

“This award is recognition of that and is a testament to the sheer effort that Patryk himself has put in.”

He added: “Hopefully this will give Patryk the confidence to go on and take his PCA Certificated Surveyor of Japanese Knotweed exams.

“That’s something LanGuard would be very keen to support him with as PCA qualifications are well respected in the invasive weed sector.”

Steve Hodgson, the PCA’s chief executive, said: “Expanding the talent and skills within our industry is hugely important to the economy, to the construction of vital infrastructure and to home-owners across the UK.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Patryk at LanGuard for the hard work and dedication that is recognised with this award.”