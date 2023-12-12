Harborough-based sock company doubles up to help homeless people this Christmas

Soctopus has been reaching out to homeless charities.

A Harborough-based sock business has doubled up to help keep homeless people warm this winter.

Soctopus, whose HQ is located at the Riverside Industrial Estate, donated 4,000 pairs of socks during November’s Black Friday event.

Instead of giving the traditional Black Friday discount, the company decided to give a pair of socks to each of four charities, after every pair sold by the company.

Thanks to the gesture, 4,000 pairs of thermal socks are now on their way to the chosen charities which include Crisis, Off the Fence, Cambridge Cyrenians and the Oxfordshire Homeless Movement.

Soctopus co-founder Nick Starsmore said: “With the weather getting colder we felt we could afford to show this act of generosity after having such a great time in our shops this year. It’s important to us as a business to show that we care about vulnerable people in our local communities.