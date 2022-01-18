Harborough-based radio station HFM given a new five-year extension to its licence

Market Harborough-based radio station HFM is today celebrating being handed a new five-year extension to its licence.

Industry regulator OFCOM has given the popular community station, which covers the Harborough area, the go-ahead to go on broadcasting until at least February 2027.

And that will be a full 20 years after HFM was launched full-time in 2007.

Thrilled programme controller Chris Jones said today they are “delighted” after being awarded a five-year licence extension for the third time.

“This is great news.

“We have had to demonstrate the benefits of HFM to the Harborough area,” said Chris.