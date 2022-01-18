Harborough-based radio station HFM given a new five-year extension to its licence
Market Harborough-based radio station HFM is today celebrating being handed a new five-year extension to its licence.
Industry regulator OFCOM has given the popular community station, which covers the Harborough area, the go-ahead to go on broadcasting until at least February 2027.
And that will be a full 20 years after HFM was launched full-time in 2007.
Thrilled programme controller Chris Jones said today they are “delighted” after being awarded a five-year licence extension for the third time.
“This is great news.
“We have had to demonstrate the benefits of HFM to the Harborough area,” said Chris.
“We are delighted that we will continue to serve the people of the area for at least another five years.”