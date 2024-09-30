Harborough-based business honoured with royal award
NMS International Group has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.
Established for over 15 years, the company designs, builds, finances and manages social infrastructure projects across Sub-Saharan Africa.
The King’s Awards for Enterprise are designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in International Trade as well as in sustainable development and promoting opportunity.
The award was presented by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Col. Murray Colville, in a ceremony at the office.
Frederik Hsu, deputy chairman, said: “NMSI has long been a proud British exporter, and this is a fitting tribute to the many members of our team involved in the delivery of our health infrastructure projects across Africa. The past few years have seen our business grow in many respects in spite of the challenges faced. We are proud to be recipients of the King’s Award and look forward to continuing the good work that has earned us this prestigious recognition.”