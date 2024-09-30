A Market Harborough-based business has been honoured with a royal award.

Frederik Hsu, deputy chairman, said: “NMSI has long been a proud British exporter, and this is a fitting tribute to the many members of our team involved in the delivery of our health infrastructure projects across Africa. The past few years have seen our business grow in many respects in spite of the challenges faced. We are proud to be recipients of the King’s Award and look forward to continuing the good work that has earned us this prestigious recognition.”