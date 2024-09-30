Harborough-based business honoured with royal award

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:23 BST
NMS International Group joins together in celebration.NMS International Group joins together in celebration.
NMS International Group joins together in celebration.
A Market Harborough-based business has been honoured with a royal award.

NMS International Group has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Established for over 15 years, the company designs, builds, finances and manages social infrastructure projects across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in International Trade as well as in sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

The award was presented by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Col Murray Colville, in a ceremony at NMSI’s office. Photo: Andrew CarpenterThe award was presented by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Col Murray Colville, in a ceremony at NMSI’s office. Photo: Andrew Carpenter
The award was presented by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Col Murray Colville, in a ceremony at NMSI’s office. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

The award was presented by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Col. Murray Colville, in a ceremony at the office.

Frederik Hsu, deputy chairman, said: “NMSI has long been a proud British exporter, and this is a fitting tribute to the many members of our team involved in the delivery of our health infrastructure projects across Africa. The past few years have seen our business grow in many respects in spite of the challenges faced. We are proud to be recipients of the King’s Award and look forward to continuing the good work that has earned us this prestigious recognition.”